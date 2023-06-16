DDFG Inc Acquires New Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

DDFG Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $370.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $335.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.97. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $371.77.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.