DDFG Inc Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

DDFG Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 1.2% of DDFG Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 70,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $397,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 33,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Tillman Hartley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,335,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $59.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.61. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.08 and a twelve month high of $62.38.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.129 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

