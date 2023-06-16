DDFG Inc Acquires Shares of 2,988 iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

DDFG Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DSI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,518,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,574,000 after purchasing an additional 38,656 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,533,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,889,000 after purchasing an additional 491,933 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,714,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,096,000 after purchasing an additional 98,915 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 613,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,032,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 599,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,069,000 after acquiring an additional 61,336 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

DSI opened at $84.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $64.72 and a 12 month high of $84.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.40.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.