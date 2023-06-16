DDFG Inc Acquires Shares of 4,653 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

DDFG Inc bought a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000. Amgen makes up about 0.5% of DDFG Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in Amgen by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock opened at $228.44 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The company has a market capitalization of $122.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.