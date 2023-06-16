DDFG Inc Buys New Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

DDFG Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 636.1% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,729.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.93. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $26.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1119 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

