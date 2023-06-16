DDFG Inc Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

DDFG Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of DDFG Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
VOE stock opened at $137.40 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $147.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.37.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
