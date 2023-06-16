DDFG Inc Buys New Shares in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

DDFG Inc bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARWR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $60,235,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,568,000 after acquiring an additional 900,791 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,272,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4,031.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 649,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,302,000 after acquiring an additional 633,827 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 631.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 575,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,347,000 after acquiring an additional 496,910 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.74 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $48.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $1.10. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $146.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 54,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $2,149,881.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,761,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,218,769.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 54,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $2,149,881.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,761,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,218,769.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $265,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,635 shares in the company, valued at $4,811,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. SVB Securities downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 12th. 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.08.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

See Also

