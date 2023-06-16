DDFG Inc Invests $4.76 Million in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

DDFG Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up about 2.0% of DDFG Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJJ opened at $106.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.81. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

