DDFG Inc Invests $87,000 in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

DDFG Inc purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 50,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,350,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,038,049.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,350,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,038,049.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 101,582 shares in the company, valued at $555,653.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

SOFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut SoFi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.77.

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $10.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of -30.81 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.81.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.78 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

