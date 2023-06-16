DDFG Inc Invests $9.50 Million in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

DDFG Inc acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 216,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,499,000. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of DDFG Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. DDFG Inc owned about 0.29% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,502,000. GDS Wealth Management grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 408.6% during the fourth quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 804,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,353,000 after acquiring an additional 646,693 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 369.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 676,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,346,000 after acquiring an additional 532,153 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 746,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,793,000 after acquiring an additional 437,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,314,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,718,000 after acquiring an additional 428,128 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

FIXD opened at $44.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.76 and a 200 day moving average of $44.76. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.75.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.