DDFG Inc Makes New $202,000 Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

DDFG Inc purchased a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,353 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Target by 333.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 86,615 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 66,615 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,425,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 19,120 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $137.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.29. The stock has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $125.08 and a 52-week high of $183.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TGT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.10.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

