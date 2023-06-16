DDFG Inc Makes New $243,000 Investment in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

DDFG Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 260.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 18,540 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 198.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after buying an additional 76,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 423.0% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 17,721 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IMCV opened at $62.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $68.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.59 and a 200 day moving average of $61.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

