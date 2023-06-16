DDFG Inc Makes New $4.19 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

DDFG Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 99,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,189,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.7% of DDFG Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $47.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.75. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $47.37.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

