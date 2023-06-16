DDFG Inc Makes New Investment in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

DDFG Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of REET stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $26.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.