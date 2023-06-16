DDFG Inc Makes New Investment in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

DDFG Inc purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NULG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $61.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.69.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

