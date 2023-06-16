DDFG Inc Makes New Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

DDFG Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 100,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,252,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 6.3% of DDFG Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $161.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.40. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $162.01.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

