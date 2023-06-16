DDFG Inc Purchases New Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

DDFG Inc acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,295,000 after buying an additional 16,129,971 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,427 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181,213 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,384,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,693,000 after purchasing an additional 345,635 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,374,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,323,000 after purchasing an additional 446,393 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of AMLP opened at $38.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $42.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.79 and a 200 day moving average of $38.88.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.