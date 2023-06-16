DDFG Inc Purchases New Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

DDFG Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 321,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,743,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,693,000 after buying an additional 12,381 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after buying an additional 651,403 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $73.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.91. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.74 and a one year high of $74.35.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $1.3665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

