DDFG Inc Purchases New Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

DDFG Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,581,000. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 4.0% of DDFG Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,165 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,977 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,081,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after purchasing an additional 499,927 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $281.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.83. The company has a market capitalization of $92.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $282.76.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.