DDFG Inc Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

DDFG Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of DDFG Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 261.2% in the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 817.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $203.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.46. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.55 and a fifty-two week high of $209.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

