DDFG Inc Takes $7.65 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

DDFG Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 152,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,645,000. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of DDFG Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,318,000 after buying an additional 114,428,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,961,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,057,000 after buying an additional 1,695,387 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,295,000 after buying an additional 1,232,407 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $51,346,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,610,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,544,000 after buying an additional 916,427 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $51.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $52.97.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

