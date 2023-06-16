DDFG Inc Takes Position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

DDFG Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000. DDFG Inc owned about 0.06% of Sleep Number at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 59.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 74.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 23.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 297.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter.

Sleep Number stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. Sleep Number Co. has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $50.61. The firm has a market cap of $468.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.97.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. Sleep Number had a net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $526.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNBR. StockNews.com raised Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Sleep Number Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

