Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

DM has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.20 price target on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Desktop Metal from $1.75 to $1.90 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:DM opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Desktop Metal has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $3.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Desktop Metal by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Desktop Metal by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 105,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 38,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

