Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Price Target to GBX 755

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 780 ($9.76) to GBX 755 ($9.45) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HWDJF has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 580 ($7.26) to GBX 610 ($7.63) in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Peel Hunt lowered Howden Joinery Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Howden Joinery Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 715 ($8.95) to GBX 800 ($10.01) in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance

Shares of HWDJF stock opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. Howden Joinery Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.15.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products to local builders and trade professionals. It also involves in the manufacture, sourcing and distribution of these products. The company was founded by Matthew Ingle in October 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

