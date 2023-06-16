DGS Capital Management LLC Buys 142 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth $39,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 872 shares in the company, valued at $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 872 shares in the company, valued at $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,187 shares of company stock worth $6,402,047 over the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDXX stock opened at $481.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $476.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $466.90. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $515.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.93, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 117.37%. The company had revenue of $900.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.36 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.86.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

