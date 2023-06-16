DGS Capital Management LLC Buys 9,419 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 92.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,601 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,419 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,573,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $456,013,000 after purchasing an additional 268,754 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $465,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in Verizon Communications by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 30,703 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 364,064 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,937 shares during the period. Finally, Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $1,408,000. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.12.

VZ stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.95 and a 200-day moving average of $38.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $52.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 50.78%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,267 shares of company stock valued at $533,293. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

