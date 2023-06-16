DGS Capital Management LLC Purchases 341 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $39.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.17 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $224.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.99 and a 200 day moving average of $43.19.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.