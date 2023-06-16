DGS Capital Management LLC Sells 4,115 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

DGS Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,115 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.7% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,541,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $753,624,000 after purchasing an additional 199,614 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $1,033,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Graphene Investments SAS acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $2,726,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,144,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $189,251,000 after purchasing an additional 158,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.67.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $125.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.11. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $129.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 810,993 shares of company stock worth $29,335,058. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

