DGS Capital Management LLC Sells 5,917 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

DGS Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,314 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,917 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $15.50 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $13.79 on Friday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $16.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average of $11.16.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 44.84%. The business had revenue of $26.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.26 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.336 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 39.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.96%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

(Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.