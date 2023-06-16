Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Acquired by Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 91.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,007 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises 1.0% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $6,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAU. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,169,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $888,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAU opened at $30.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.46. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $24.62 and a one year high of $30.95.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

