Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $65.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $80.00. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.26% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DIN. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

DIN opened at $60.60 on Wednesday. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $59.31 and a 1-year high of $82.43. The company has a market capitalization of $949.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.29.

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $213.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.04 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 1.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

