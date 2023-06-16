Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $65.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $80.00. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.26% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.35 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DIN. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.67.
Dine Brands Global Trading Down 0.5 %
DIN opened at $60.60 on Wednesday. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $59.31 and a 1-year high of $82.43. The company has a market capitalization of $949.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.29.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 1.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.
Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.
