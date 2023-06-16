Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Shares Gap Down to $64.21

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.21, but opened at $61.99. Dine Brands Global shares last traded at $62.65, with a volume of 30,789 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

Dine Brands Global Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $949.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.29.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $213.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.04 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.01%.

Institutional Trading of Dine Brands Global

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,113,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,763,000 after acquiring an additional 54,446 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,730,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,801,000 after acquiring an additional 14,212 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 299.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 732,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,519,000 after acquiring an additional 548,775 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,711,000 after acquiring an additional 20,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 17.6% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 460,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,251,000 after acquiring an additional 68,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Featured Articles

