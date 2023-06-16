Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU) Short Interest Down 40.2% in May

Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the May 15th total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares by 880.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $394,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $685,000.

Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ AAPU opened at $27.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.43. Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $27.66.

