DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Shares Gap Down to $12.84

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.84, but opened at $12.55. DLocal shares last traded at $12.78, with a volume of 86,998 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on DLocal in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. HSBC lowered DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on DLocal from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group lowered DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on DLocal from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get DLocal alerts:

DLocal Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average of $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. DLocal had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $118.43 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that DLocal Limited will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Atlantic L.P. lifted its stake in DLocal by 7.1% during the first quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 61,746,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085,249 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in DLocal by 1.8% during the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,681,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,160,000 after purchasing an additional 99,700 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in DLocal by 132.1% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 4,292,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,100 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DLocal by 53.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DLocal by 15.5% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,943,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,919,000 after acquiring an additional 527,960 shares in the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DLocal

(Get Rating)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.