Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stake Lifted by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 10,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 725,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,426,000 after buying an additional 86,238 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on D. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.55.

Insider Activity

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D stock opened at $52.88 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.38.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Stories

