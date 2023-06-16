Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX reduced its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DPZ. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $362.00 to $320.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.89.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $325.46 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $426.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $312.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.45.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.32%.

About Domino’s Pizza



Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Articles

