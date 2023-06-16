Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Bank of America from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential downside of 2.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

NASDAQ:DFH opened at $24.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.22. Dream Finders Homes has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $24.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.47.

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.36. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 44.78%. The company had revenue of $769.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Dream Finders Homes by 113.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 92.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 365.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

