Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Mezzasalma Advisors LLC

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 12,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $406,000. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.38.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $91.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.91. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $113.67. The company has a market capitalization of $70.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

