Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) COO Sells $20,198.75 in Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) COO Susanna Gatti High sold 1,625 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $20,198.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,017.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DYN opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.31. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $15.63.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DYN. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,916,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 9,869,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,387,000 after buying an additional 934,581 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,729,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,927,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,722,000 after acquiring an additional 407,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 120.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 578,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 315,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DYN shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Stories

