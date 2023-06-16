Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) COO Sells $20,198.75 in Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) COO Susanna Gatti High sold 1,625 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $20,198.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,017.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DYN opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.31. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $15.63.
Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently commented on DYN shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.
Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile
Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.
