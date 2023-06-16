Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,253 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $8,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 128,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 176,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.9% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 29,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $155.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 4,749 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $783,632.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,573.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total value of $827,026.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 4,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $783,632.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,573.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,939 shares of company stock valued at $6,952,480 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

EXP opened at $169.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.30. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.98 and a twelve month high of $169.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.44. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 40.09%. The company had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.03%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Stories

