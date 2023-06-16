Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Benin Management CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 7,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $429,000. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 163,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,292,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $171,024,000 after purchasing an additional 208,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

NYSE:EW opened at $91.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $107.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $780,699.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at $19,273,529.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total value of $588,835.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 172,090 shares in the company, valued at $15,260,941.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $780,699.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,273,529.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 201,151 shares of company stock worth $17,523,816. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

