Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Empire State Realty OP Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ESBA stock opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average is $6.10. Empire State Realty OP has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $8.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP in the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Empire State Realty OP during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Empire State Realty OP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 363.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter.

About Empire State Realty OP

Empire State Realty OP LP engages in real estate activities. It owns, manages, operates, acquires, and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. The company was founded on November 28, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

