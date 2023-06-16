Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at $62,671,159.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $26.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $27.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.57.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPD. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

