EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Receives $149.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.17.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:EOG opened at $111.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.46. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The company has a market capitalization of $65.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.17.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 20.64%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,206.7% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.