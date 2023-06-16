EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 241.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,900 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,780 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 300,683 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $38,944,000 after purchasing an additional 37,001 shares during the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Natixis grew its position in EOG Resources by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 351,270 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $45,496,000 after acquiring an additional 126,454 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its position in EOG Resources by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 6,360 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. TD Securities reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.17.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $111.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

