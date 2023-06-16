Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Hits New 1-Year High at $767.34

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $767.34 and last traded at $767.34, with a volume of 109463 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $756.59.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. Barclays boosted their price objective on Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $781.11.

The firm has a market cap of $72.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $726.34 and its 200 day moving average is $706.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.47%.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total value of $753,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,462,478.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total transaction of $753,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,462,478.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total value of $3,619,674.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,684,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,221 shares of company stock valued at $13,488,866. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,557,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,756,000 after buying an additional 179,023 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 641,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,650,000 after buying an additional 178,600 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,137,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,934,000 after buying an additional 177,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter valued at about $99,390,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

