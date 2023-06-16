Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Canadian Natural Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.55 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.72 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.14.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

CNQ stock opened at $55.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $62.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.85.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Natural Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $11,623,500,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.664 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.87%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

Further Reading

