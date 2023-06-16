Eric Harold Yecies Buys 11,500 Shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Stock

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) General Counsel Eric Harold Yecies purchased 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $29,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
LifeMD Trading Up 8.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ LFMD opened at $3.23 on Friday. LifeMD, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.91.
LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LifeMD had a negative net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 7,255.81%. The company had revenue of $28.12 million during the quarter.
Separately, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of LifeMD from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.
LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering a portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. The firm combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Telehealth and WorkSimpli segments. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
