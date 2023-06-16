Eric Harold Yecies Buys 11,500 Shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Stock

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) General Counsel Eric Harold Yecies purchased 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $29,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

LifeMD Trading Up 8.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LFMD opened at $3.23 on Friday. LifeMD, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.91.

Get LifeMD alerts:

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LifeMD had a negative net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 7,255.81%. The company had revenue of $28.12 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeMD

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in LifeMD by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of LifeMD by 50.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LifeMD by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LifeMD by 9.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD during the second quarter worth $25,000. 17.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of LifeMD from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

About LifeMD

(Get Rating)

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering a portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. The firm combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Telehealth and WorkSimpli segments. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.