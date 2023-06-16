Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BNP Paribas

Research analysts at BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRTGet Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.75 to $27.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.23.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $83,156,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 372.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,254,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,556 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,034,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,185 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,275,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,507 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 186.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,636,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,238 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday, and White Oak Station.

