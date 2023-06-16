Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BNP Paribas

Research analysts at BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.75 to $27.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.23.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $83,156,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 372.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,254,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,556 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,034,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,185 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,275,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,507 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 186.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,636,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,238 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday, and White Oak Station.

