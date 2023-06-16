Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Essential Utilities from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.38.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $41.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.15 and a 200 day moving average of $44.57. Essential Utilities has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $52.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $726.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $52,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,184.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Essential Utilities

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 856,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,904,000 after acquiring an additional 119,140 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

